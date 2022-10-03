Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa does Garba dance in Navratri, to Neha Kakkar song. Watch

If you are a fan of Indian soaps or not, there is simply no chance that you have missed the highly talked-about Hindi serial named Anupamaa. Airing on the Star Plus network, this show revolves around the protagonist Anupamaa, who gives up her ambitions and aims in order to raise her family, and is disappointed when she receives no recognition for her struggles and sacrifices. This character is played by actor Rupali Ganguly who has gained a lot of popularity since landing this role and has also become quite a sensation and stays active on social media platforms. If you follow her Instagram page which has over 2.6 million followers, then you will have a fair idea about the kind of fun videos she posts.

This time, the actor has taken to her official page to share a video of herself doing a Navratri-special Garba dance. But what is even more special about this video is that the song that she can be seen dancing to is Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval’s Odhani from the film Made in China. The catch, she points out in the caption, is, “A proud sister dancing to my brother’s song and that too at a time when everyone is ready for Garba!”

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 24 and has already received over 2.33 lakh likes.

"Love to our dancing queen Rupali. Rock it like always. Love you rockstar," wrote a user on Instagram. "Garba is everyone's favourite," said a second. "You are such an inspiration to all of us, especially us mothers who struggle with everyday life's ups and downs. Seeing you embrace life with so much positivity is such a breath of fresh air. God bless you and keep inspiring us all. Thank you," said a third.