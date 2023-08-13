Rupali Ganguly grooves to Badal Barsa Bijuli with on-screen mother-in-law Alpana Buch

Badal Barsa Bijuli, a Nepali song by Anand Karki and Mandavi Tripathi, has sparked an online trend under which people are sharing videos showing their dance to the track and Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently joined the bandwagon. She shared a video that shows her grooving to the song with her on-screen mother-in-law Alpana Buch.

Rupali Ganguly danced to the song Badal Barsa Bijuli with Alpana Buch. (Instagram/@rupaliganguly )

In the video, Rupali and Alpana can be seen donning their characters' outfits and recreating the hook steps from the song. Rupali's cute dance video with her co-actor has won hearts online. Sharing this video, Rupali wrote, "This one is dedicated to our Nepal ke Shaan (Pride of Nepal) on the sets."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's viral Badal Barsa Bijuli dance video:

The video was shared by Rupali on her Instagram a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated 84,558 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many fans took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the video.

Check out what people are saying about Rupali Ganguly's viral dance video:

"And finally you did this… was waiting for this for long… also your steps and most importantly your expressions, hayee," commented an Instagram user. "Wow, that's sweet," wrote another. "Both are looking so cute," a third shared. "Finally you did it, I've been wanting this," added a fourth. Several others used words like "fabulous" and "beautiful" to describe Rupali's video. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions. What are your thoughts on this joy-filled video by Rupali Ganguly?

