Duo's dance to Badal Barsa Bijuli goes viral. Watch

Many songs from various series, films, and albums gain a lot of traction on Instagram. Once they go viral, people are compelled to post their choreographies and renditions of those songs. These days, one of the tunes that has taken over social media is Badal Barsa Bijuli by Anand Karki and Mandavi Tripathi. As people are sharing their dance performances on this viral tune one video has caught the attention of many. The clip shows two girls dressed in sarees grooving to to the track. Girls dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)

What is shown in the video?

This video was shared on Instagram by the page @abcddancefactory. The clip shows two girls performing dance moves to the song. They seem to be dancing in a studio. As the music plays, they groove to every beat and even match their expressions to the lyrics of the song. Their moves and energy may just compel you to get up and dance as well.

Watch the video of these girls dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared on social media, it has been viewed close to three million times, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received several likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the video.

Check out what people are saying about this dance performance here:

An individual shared, "Very nice dance." A second added, "Your expressions are on fire." A third wrote, "Good one." A few others have also reacted using heart emojis.

Earlier, another dance video had gone viral on social media. It showed a woman dancing to the song Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka from the show Jubilee. This video was shared on Instagram by user Isha Sharma. It shows her effortlessly moving to the beats of this viral song. Ever since she shared her dance video, it has been liked over 70,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing.