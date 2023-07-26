Brother and sister stun people with their energetic dance

Instagram is a platform where people often share videos that show their incredible dancing skills. In fact, there are Insta pages filled with videos that show beautiful dance performances. One such page is called Family Crew and a video shared by them has left people stunned. The video shows a brother and sister duo dancing to the beats of a track. Brother and sister showing their energetic dance moves. (Instagram/@familycrewofficial07)

“Everybody put your hands up,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the sister dressed in a pair of jeans and a short kurta. Her brother is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt, along with a black shirt on top with its buttons open. The duo is seen standing in the middle of a deserted road. They then go on to show their incredible dance moves.

Take a look at this dance video that you’ll be tempted to watch more than once:

Is ‘wow’ the word you are inclined to say? Many netizens took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. They posted how the performance has impressed them.

What did Instagram users say about this brother-sister duo's dance performance?

“Energy and dance steps, all cool,” posted an Instagram user. “Superb energy, love the steps and dance, it's cool,” joined another. “Sis and bro rock,” added a third. “Nice dance,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

The video was posted last month on June 2. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 7.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this fun dance video?