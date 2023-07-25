Shikhar Dhawan dances to Leo’s Naa Ready, Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan react

Leo song Naa Ready was released on June 22 and has quickly gained popularity, securing a spot in the top 5 music videos in India on YouTube. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song in question and lent his voice to it, along with Thalapathy Vijay. Vishnu Edavan wrote the lyrics of the song, while the rap was written and performed by Asal Kolaar. Since its release, the groovy song has left people tapping their feet. Some are even sharing videos of themselves busting a move to the upbeat tune. Now, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan too joined the bandwagon and posted a clip of himself dancing to the song. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and earned a flurry of responses from people, including cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan. Shikhar Dhawan dances to the popular Tamil song Naa Ready. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

“‘Naa Ready Dha Varava’ got me hooked,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan as he shared a video on Instagram. In his post, he tagged an Instagram user named Lohit. The video opens to show Lohit saying something in Tamil to Shikhar Dhawan. As the video progresses, Dhawan takes centre stage and grooves to the song Naa Ready.

Before we tell you what Chahal and Pathan commented, enjoy the video featuring Shikhar Dhawan’s dance here:

After the video went viral, both Chahal and Pathan couldn’t resist dropping comments on the video. Chahal, who turned 33 two days back, wrote, “What a birthday gift Shikhi bhaiya (brother). Big chumma isi baat par (big kiss on this thing).” Irfan Pathan simply reacted to the video with laughing and clapping hands emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to Shikhar Dhawan’s dance video:

“Hahaha good one. Facial expressions are even better,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “Gabbar on fire.” “Super,” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “What a dance, paaji.” “Thalapathy x Dhawan,” wrote a fourth. A fifth tagged David Warner and wrote, “Bhai, it’s your turn now.” “Is this any hint about the World Cup ?” enquired a sixth.

The Instagram Reel was shared a day ago. It has since gone viral and collected more than 4.3 million views. The dance video has also accumulated a flurry of likes. What are your thoughts on the video?

