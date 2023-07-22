‘Very ethereal’: Man’s classical dance to Titli stuns people

Instagram is a platform where people often share videos showing their incredible talents. From painters to singers to dancers, various videos on this platform leave people stunned. One such video was recently posted by artist Sahil Raai. It shows him dancing gracefully to the melodious track Titli. The image shows a man’s classical dance to the song Titli. (Instagram/@hilrrrrr)

The video opens to show Raai dressed in a pair of pants and a t-shirt. A set of ghungroos are tied around his feet. Soon he starts dancing to the song and showcases some beautiful moves. He also mentions in the caption of the post that he is performing bharatanatyam.

Besides posting the video, Raai also shared a short caption expressing his feelings about the performance. “The backache is so worth it,” he wrote. He also shared a series of hashtags, including #classicaldance and #bollywoodsongs.

About the song Titli:

The romantic song is from the film Chennai Express. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, it has been a fan favourite since its release years ago. The song is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Gopi Sunder.

Take a look at this video of a man dancing to Titli:

Did the video leave you stunned? Well, you’re not alone. Many people took to the comments section of the video to share their opinions about Raai’s performance.

What did Instagram users say about this man performing to Titli?

“Broooo was smoother than butter,” praised an Instagram user. “One word - graceful,” added another. “Full cover? Am I allowed to cry? It's so good!” joined a third. “Bro’s every movement is so smooth, very ethereal,” wrote a fourth.

Since being shared about three days ago, the video has accumulated close to 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received nearly 1.4 lakh likes. What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did it leave you amazed?