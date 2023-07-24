Woman's gravity-defying underwater dance to Barbie's song shocks people

Barbie has been making waves around the world. Ever since the film was released on July 21, 2023, people haven’t been able to keep their calm. Many flocked to the theatres on day one to watch the film and shared their reviews. As several loved the story and ideation of the film, many also appreciated the songs from Barbie. One of the songs from the film that has been going viral is Dance The Night by Dua Lipa. Many took to various social media platforms to share their choreographies on it. However, in all the choreographies, an underwater dance performance by a woman has left people stunned. Woman's underwater dance to Barbie's song.(Instagram/@Kristina Makushenko )

Kristina Makushenko shared the video on Instagram. She can be seen dressed in a pink swimsuit and dancing to the song Dance The Night. In the caption of the post, Makushenko wrote, "Aqua BARBIE. This is how Barbie dances underwater, why they didn’t include this scene in the actual movie? I had to hop in on this new trend for new @barbiethemovie because my Instagram feed is full of @barbie reels currently."

Watch the incredible underwater dance performance by Kristina Makushenko here:

Did this video leave you stunned? Well, it had a similar impact on many others. This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The clip has also been liked close to 9,000 times. Many also shared their reactions to this video in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this underwater dance here:

An individual wrote, "It’s so fascinating to watch you." A second added, "Barbie Mermaid version." A third commented, "You are so cool. I love your videos. What a talent." "So cool how it looked like you were walking upstairs!" expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, "Your amount of talent is insane!"