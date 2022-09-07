Rushma Nehra recalls the day she met Ashish Nehra with a love-filled post

The posts that capture the love-filled story of a couple often leave people smiling and happy. Just like this share by Rushma Nehra where she talks about the day she met her now-husband Ashish Nehra. Her love-filled post is winning the hearts of many and may have the same effect on you too.

“As I stood outside the team hotel, waiting for a glimpse of you, The stars aligned and I realised you were waiting for me too. One Autograph, one cheeky smile and my life was changed forevermore, Twenty years gone by in a flash, Ashu you’ll always be my perfect score,” she wrote and concluded the post by sharing a throwback image with her husband.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some four hours ago, it has received more than 4,900 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of comments from people. Former sports manager and cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a sweet comment on the post. “You guys,” she wrote and added several heart emoticons. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also shared his reaction through a heart emoticon. Cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur posted “Awwww my fave cuteys” while reacting to the share.