Russian influencer regrets calling 60 Mumbai pani puri costly after seeing Dubai price: 'I was wrong'

A Russian influencer who previously expressed shock over paying ₹60 for a plate of pani puri in Mumbai has had a change of heart after spotting the popular Indian street food being sold for AED 42 (around ₹1,096) at Dubai International Airport.

In the video, Rudakova recalled her earlier reaction to the ₹60 price tag at Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Market. (Instagram/@irina.rai9)

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Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality TV personality based in India, recently shared a video from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport, where she came across the surprisingly expensive pani puri.

In the clip, Rudakova recalled her earlier reaction to the ₹60 price tag at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. "Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it," she said.

She then showed the price of pani puri at the Dubai airport and pointed out that it cost AED 42 (around ₹1,096). "Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is around ₹1,000. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai," Rudakova said.

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The video amused social media users, with many pointing out the stark difference between the price of pani puri at a Mumbai street market and at an international airport in Dubai.

One user joked, "Tax free for a reason."

"Isko aadhar card issue karo immediately.... She is now fully Indian. Welcome to india. Your soul is now completely Indian," another commented.

"What Banefit of Tax Free Promises," a third user wrote.

Russian influencer in Mumbai

Rudakova's latest reaction comes a month after her Mumbai video. On July 24, she shared a video from Lokhandwala Market, where she approached a street vendor and asked for the price of a plate of pani puri. When the vendor quoted ₹60, Rudakova repeatedly reacted with surprise. "60 rupees, 60 rupees," she said while questioning the price.

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The video drew attention online, particularly because pani puri is widely regarded as an inexpensive and popular Indian street snack. However, Rudakova's opinion appeared to change after she actually tasted Mumbai's pani puri. In another video, she tried the snack and revealed in the caption that she enjoyed it.