Russian woman confronts man over injured puppy in Varanasi, spits on him during argument: 'Why are you laughing?'

A video of a Russian vlogger confronting a local man over an injured street puppy has gone viral on social media after she was seen hurling abuses and allegedly spitting on him during the heated altercation in Varanasi.

The incident took place in a crowded alley in Varanasi. (Instagram/@pink___natasha___varanasi)

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The clip shows the woman, identified online as Pink Natasha, standing in a crowded alley in Varanasi while holding a small puppy that appeared to have an injured or broken leg.

In the clip, Natasha repeatedly accuses the man of hurting the puppy and can be heard shouting, “Why are you laughing?” while reacting to people nearby who appeared to be smiling during the confrontation.

“You broke its leg,” she says multiple times in the clip while demanding answers from the man. Visibly furious, she is also seen verbally abusing him during the argument.

At one point in the video, Natasha appears to physically confront the man and allegedly spits on him while he tries to defend himself. She later approaches nearby bystanders, shows them the injured puppy and continues using profane language while speaking about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “Broke the puppy’s paw and laughed in its face,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Broke the puppy’s paw and laughed in its face,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: Video contains language that may be unsuitable for children. Viewer discretion advised.)

How did social media react?

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The video quickly gained traction online, with many praising the woman for standing up for the injured animal.

“How sick to smirk after breaking the poor pup’s leg!! Thank you for standing up, for all I know, locals are mute spectators. We need more voices like you,” wrote one user.

“You did something truly brave and kind. Thank you for standing up for that helpless puppy and saving its life. The world needs more people like you who show compassion instead of cruelty,” commented another.

“Thank you so much for standing up for these innocent souls,” said a third user.

“Brave lady. It’s sad no one is helping,” wrote one user. “When you switched to Russian, your rage was burning! Whoever is next to you is very lucky to be under your protection!!!” said another.

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