Russian woman in Bengaluru explains powerful logic behind paying 45,000 to house help

A Russian woman who went viral for saying she pays ₹45,000 for her house help in Bengaluru has revealed the logic behind the salary. In an Instagram post, she shared her core belief as an employer and detailed the deliberate, multi-year process she used to vet and develop a strong relationship with her house help. A Russian woman in Bengaluru with her house help. (Instagram/@yulia_bangalore)

“My biggest pride and honor in life is that there hasn’t been a single person who resigned from me until I let them go. (Btw, maybe my scale is too small lol),” Yulia Aslamova wrote on Instagram.

In the following lines, she spoke about how she “pushes people for growth” and builds relationships with them for years. She then gave a year-by-year breakdown of how she interacted with her nanny.

“Typically, household help are not treated professionally in India. Most people say — ‘they just run away.’ I disagree: think of other people’s jobs the same way you think of your own, regardless of designation.”

She posted, “If you treat people badly, karma will reach you,” and concluded the share. HT.com has reached out to Yulia Aslamova, this report will be updated once she responds.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Absolutely agree with this.” Another argued, “You should also think about others. How will others afford if you inflate the market just because you have money from abroad?”

A third commented, “I would endorse this approach as long as the amount is in a sustainable range in the long run (e.g. not more than 10% of my monthly income).” A fourth wrote, “I think it is a good deal if the house help is honest and trustworthy.”