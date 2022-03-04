Sachin Tendulkar explains what it’s like being ambidextrous in Instagram video

Mostly people are right-handed while some are left-handed but then comes those who are ambidextrous. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar falls in the latter category. The cricket maestro used to be a right-handed batter but writes with his left hand. And now in a clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar explains the advantages of being ambidextrous as he says one can eat with both the hands. The video was uploaded on Instagram yesterday and it has over 2.90 lakh likes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Sachin explains that when it comes to eating with fork and knife, he normally eats with his left hand but while using chopsticks he is unable to use his left hand. Therefore, he uses the right one as he eats a mouthful with his right hand holding the chopsticks. “Complicated person,” he says at the end of the video.

“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” Sachin captioned the video along with the cricket bat and chopsticks emojis. It is quite fascinating to see that he really does handle wooden things, like a cricket bat or chopsticks, with his right hand while writes with his left hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“Lol Sachin’s video are always about food,” commented an Instagram user. “God of cricket,” said another. “Master blaster,” commented a third along with heart emojis. “I also bat and bowl with my right hand and using pen with left,” said another user in reply to the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in November 2013 after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

What do you think about the interesting video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON