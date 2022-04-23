Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar posts about his father’s poems on Instagram on World Book Day
trending

Sachin Tendulkar posts about his father’s poems on Instagram on World Book Day

Sachin Tendulkar posted his photos of reading his father's book Sahitya on his Instagram account on World Book Day. 
World Book Day: Sachin Tendulkar posted his photos of reading his father's book on Instagram on World Book Day. ( sachintendulkar/Instagram )
Published on Apr 23, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

World Book Day 2022: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for sharing snippets from his life on social media and keeping his millions of fans entertained. In his latest post on Instagram, he has shared photos of himself reading a book by his father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a poet and novelist, on the World Book Day which falls on April 23. Wearing blue T-shirt and denims, Sachin can be seen reading the book Sahitya, which was written by his father, while sitting on a chair in the garden.

The post was shared less than an hour ago and it has received over 71,000 likes so far.

“Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!” he captioned the post along the hashtag World Book Day.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

In another post shared by the Master Blaster today, he is seen reading and listening to the poems of his father.

“Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Your father Ramesh bhai ji was obviously a hugely talented literary man,” commented an Instagram user.

The comments section of the post was filled with advance birthday wishes for Sachin Tendulkar whose birthday falls on April 24.

The World Book Day is celebrated on April 23 to promote the joy of reading.

What are your thoughts about this post by Sachin Tendulkar?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar world book day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP