Sachin Tendulkar recalls early days of his career while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune, gets nostalgic. Watch

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently took to Instagram to recall an incident from his early career days. He shared a video talking about a match that took place in PYC Gymkhana in Pune decades ago. His video, since being shared, has created a buzz and gone viral. There is a chance that the video will leave you amazed too.

“Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” Tendulkar wrote while posting the video. In the clip he talks about a match that he played for Mumbai in an Under-15 tournament. He recalls how after getting run he cried while running towards the pavilion.

Take a look at the video to know what else he shares:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also gathered several likes, including one from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. People also shared various comments to show their reactions.

“It's awesome that you still remember all the names after 35 years,” posted an Instagram user. “A real person is never scared to share his vulnerability,” shared another. “Old memories of your younger age always feel awesome,” expressed a third. “Really good to know your story. Everything related to you is so inspiring,” wrote a fourth.