Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet, netizens shower praise

Determination is one thing that drives an individual to do extraordinary things in life. This video shared by former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar proves so. Shared on Twitter, the video features Harshad Gothankar and a glimpse of his carrom skills. The clip will leave you with massive respect for Gothankar’s talent.

“The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him,” reads the aptly written caption by Tendulkar. The video shows Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully making the coins go in the pocket. In the end, the other players can be seen touching his feet as a sign of respect.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 26, the clip has garnered over 88,100 views and several reactions. While many lauded Gothankar’s talent, others praised Tendulkar for bringing forth his story. Several others shared good wishes and clapping hands emoticons for the wonderful post.

“Superb. It's a proof that talent alone cannot create extraordinary. To be extraordinary consistent hardwork in the form of practice and desire to improve oneself is essential,” wrote a Twitter user. “’Determination’ makes all the difference in the world!” commented another. “There are a lot of talented personalities among us who go unnoticed. When people like you do this, they are recognized at least once in their lives. Thank you,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?