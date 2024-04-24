Sachin Tendulkar turns 51, Gujarat Titans pays special tribute to legendary cricketer: ‘Soundtrack of our childhood’

Sachin Tendulkar, who is not just a cricketer but an inspiration to generations, turned 51 years old today. Social media is flooded with posts on his birthday, including one from Gujarat Titans. The team, set to face Delhi Capitals today in the ongoing IPL 2024, took to Instagram to share a special video as a tribute to the Master Blaster. Their post has struck a chord with several cricket fans and may leave you impressed, too. Sachin Tendulkar birthday: The image is from a video shared by the IPL team Gujarat Titans. (Instagram/@gujarat_titans)

“Sachin… Sachin,” Gujarat Titans wrote, recollecting how the stadium chanted the legendary cricket’s name whenever he entered the field. Then, the IPL team added, “The soundtrack of our childhood. Happy birthday, Sachin!”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The video shared is a montage of pictures that give glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket career, right from when he was a newcomer to the Indian cricket team.

Take a look at the heartwarming video here:

Shared a little over half an hour ago, the post has collected more than 63,000 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 9,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to this video. While some wrote “Happy birthday”, others reacted using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about Gujarat Titans’ post?

“He is a legend,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Sachin is the real hero, the real God of cricket,” posted another.

“He is simply amazing,” expressed a third.

Born on April 24, 1973, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most celebrated cricketers in India and the world. He is married to Anjali Tendulkar and has two children - Sara and Arjun Tendulkar.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Gujarat Titans on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday?