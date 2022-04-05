Sachin Tendulkar walks down memory lane as he shares photos in local Mumbai bus

Sachin Tendulkar is known for posting varied things on his Instagram account that keep the fans hooked. In his latest share, Sachin Tendulkar walked down memory lane and reminisced about his childhood by clicking photos of a local bus that he must have taken to travel to Shivaji Park where the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket.

The post was shared one day ago and it has got over six lakh likes so far. Wearing a blue shirt and denims, Sachin can be seen posing by standing on the gate and then sitting inside the bus. The bus which is red in colour has the number 315 on it and also Ram Ganesh Gadkari (Shivaji Park) written on it.

“Rewind to childhood,” he captioned the post on Instagram. He also added the hashtag #throwback to the post.

“No better feeling than recalling childhood and growing up days with such fondness,” commented former cricketer Dilip Doshi on the post. “Freedom and peace,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you, the bus service to make our god Sachin Tendulkar,” said a third.

Shivaji Park is the place where the legendary cricketer started his career under coach Ramakant Achrekar. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that Shivaji Park will always hold a special place in his heart as the park was where he took his guiding steps in the world of competitive cricket.

What do you think about this childhood memories of Sachin Tendulkar?

