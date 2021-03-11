Safia Abdullah Khan posts throwback pic of Omar Abdullah, he shares witty reply

Safia Abdullah Khan took to Twitter to share a throwback picture to wish her brother Omar Abdullah who celebrated his birthday on March 10. Along with a sweet caption, she posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother. It’s not just her tweet which has wowed people but also Omar Abdullah’s reply that made people giggle too.

“Wishing my big brother, childhood sparring partner and pillar of support @OmarAbdullah a very happy birthday today,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the post:

Her post prompted her brother to share a humorous reply. And, this is what he wrote:

To which, Safia responded back with another witty one liner.

The exchange between the siblings has now left people amused and also giggling. They shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Such a beautiful picture,” wrote a Twitter user. “A sibling is the lens through which we see our childhood. God bless your bond, always,” shared another. “How cute is this pic!” expressed a third.

