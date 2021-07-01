Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics
trending

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics

Meet Logan, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's little pet dog.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Sagarika Ghatge shared this picture of Zaheer Khan and their dog Logan on Instagram.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have a new member in their home and he’s adorable. In fact, his pictures shared on Instagram are already collecting wonderful reactions.

Sagarika Ghatge shared two pictures on her Instagram page. “Say hello to our Logan,” she wrote in the caption. The pictures show Logan, a cute dog. While one picture shows a close up of the dog, the other shows Zaheer Khan next to Logan.

The share has collected several likes and among those who have posted comments are Hazel Keech, Ritika Sajdeh, Vidya Malavade and many more.

Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge’s Instagram post:

The Instagram share was posted about three hours ago and it has since collected more than 13,000 likes. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions. While many shared heart emoticons, some expressed their joy over the pictures. Several people congratulated the couple as well.

Ritika Sajdeh, Hazel Keech and many more shared comments on the post.

“That’s so cool, too cute man! Enjoy all the extra walks now,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's awesome, your world just changed,” shared another.

What do you think about these photos posted by Sagarika Ghatge?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sagarika ghatge zaheer khan pet dog
TRENDING NEWS

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics

Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable

‘You can train anywhere…’: Krunal Pandya’s workout video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP