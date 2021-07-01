Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have a new member in their home and he’s adorable. In fact, his pictures shared on Instagram are already collecting wonderful reactions.

Sagarika Ghatge shared two pictures on her Instagram page. “Say hello to our Logan,” she wrote in the caption. The pictures show Logan, a cute dog. While one picture shows a close up of the dog, the other shows Zaheer Khan next to Logan.

The share has collected several likes and among those who have posted comments are Hazel Keech, Ritika Sajdeh, Vidya Malavade and many more.

Take a look at Sagarika Ghatge’s Instagram post:

The Instagram share was posted about three hours ago and it has since collected more than 13,000 likes. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions. While many shared heart emoticons, some expressed their joy over the pictures. Several people congratulated the couple as well.

Ritika Sajdeh, Hazel Keech and many more shared comments on the post.





“That’s so cool, too cute man! Enjoy all the extra walks now,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's awesome, your world just changed,” shared another.

What do you think about these photos posted by Sagarika Ghatge?