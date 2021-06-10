Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar's new look has created quite a buzz online. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared two images showing off his latest haircut. The pictures prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Some wrote Deepak Chahar’s look reminded them of Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, a few of Aamir Khan’s look in the film Ghajini and some others of Sharad Shukla from Mirzapur 2. The post, which is now going viral, also received a reply from former India skipper and current CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni.

“NEW LOOK. Which one you like guys? I couldn’t select one so posted both,” Chahar wrote along with the pictures. Take a look at the post which may impress you too:

Since being posted some 22 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.9 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received numerous responses from people. Sakshi Dhoni wrote, “Fierce look Deepak!”

Sakshi Dhoni’s reply to Deepak Chahar's new post. (Instagram/@deepak_chahar9)

Many compared him with factional characters from different films and shows. A few others dropped fire emotions to express their reactions.

What do you think of Deepak Chahar’s new look?