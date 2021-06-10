Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral
trending

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar has won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Deepak Chahar took to Instagram to share his pictures. His post received a reply from Sakshi Dhoni.(Instagram/@deepak_chahar9)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar's new look has created quite a buzz online. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared two images showing off his latest haircut. The pictures prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Some wrote Deepak Chahar’s look reminded them of Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, a few of Aamir Khan’s look in the film Ghajini and some others of Sharad Shukla from Mirzapur 2. The post, which is now going viral, also received a reply from former India skipper and current CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni.

“NEW LOOK. Which one you like guys? I couldn’t select one so posted both,” Chahar wrote along with the pictures. Take a look at the post which may impress you too:

Since being posted some 22 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.9 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received numerous responses from people. Sakshi Dhoni wrote, “Fierce look Deepak!”

Sakshi Dhoni’s reply to Deepak Chahar's new post. (Instagram/@deepak_chahar9)

Many compared him with factional characters from different films and shows. A few others dropped fire emotions to express their reactions.

What do you think of Deepak Chahar’s new look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepak chahar sakshi dhoni twitter

Related Stories

trending

Hardik Pandya shares pic with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya. Post goes viral

PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 12:59 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP