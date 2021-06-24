Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sakshi Dhoni treats netizens with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest video, Anushka Sharma hearts it
trending

Sakshi Dhoni treats netizens with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest video, Anushka Sharma hearts it

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share the video showcasing Himachal Pradesh.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Sakshi Dhoni's Himachal Pradesh related video has wowed people, including Anushka Sharma.(Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi Dhoni, along with her husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, recently visited Himachal Pradesh for holiday. Since visiting the beautiful state, she has been sharing all sorts of images and videos documenting the family’s holiday in the hills. Now she has shared a new video and it is from the last day of their trip. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni posted the video which showcases a glimpse of the state’s local life. Since being shared it has wowed many, including Anushka Sharma.

“While this experience ends, eagerly awaiting for what’s next! Warm hospitality, simple people and a picturesque place! See you soon Himachal!” she wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip shared by Sakshi Dhoni on Instagram:

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has gathered tons of likes from people, including one from Anushka Sharma. Many wanted to know about MS Dhoni and urged Sakshi Dhoni to share a video of the former India skipper.

“Dhoni bhai kahan hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am a big fan of Mahi,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sakshi Dhoni?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sakshi dhoni himachal pradesh

Related Stories

trending

MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares video of rider encountering bears in the Nilgiris. Watch

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP