Sakshi Dhoni treats netizens with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest video, Anushka Sharma hearts it

Sakshi Dhoni, along with her husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, recently visited Himachal Pradesh for holiday. Since visiting the beautiful state, she has been sharing all sorts of images and videos documenting the family’s holiday in the hills. Now she has shared a new video and it is from the last day of their trip. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni posted the video which showcases a glimpse of the state’s local life. Since being shared it has wowed many, including Anushka Sharma.

“While this experience ends, eagerly awaiting for what’s next! Warm hospitality, simple people and a picturesque place! See you soon Himachal!” she wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip shared by Sakshi Dhoni on Instagram:

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has gathered tons of likes from people, including one from Anushka Sharma. Many wanted to know about MS Dhoni and urged Sakshi Dhoni to share a video of the former India skipper.

“Dhoni bhai kahan hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am a big fan of Mahi,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

