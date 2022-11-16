Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sakshi Singh gets nostalgic, shares her school report card

Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Sakshi Singh recently shared her Class 2 report card on Instagram. It soon gained traction, and many requested her to share MS Dhoni's report card as well.

Sakshi Singh shared her school report card on Instagram. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)
Sakshi Singh recently took a stroll down memory lane and went back to her school days. She even shared a picture of her report card with her followers on her Instagram handle with a sweet caption involving her and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni.

“Found my report card and realised my daughter is in the same grade . #bestyearsofmylife ! #majornostalgia. What’s written inside is highly confidential and certainly not out of Archie Comics!” read the caption of the post shared by Sakshi Singh. Without revealing the marks or notes she received from her teachers, Sakshi posted the cover page of her report card. She attended Riverdale School in Dehradun and was in Class 2 during the academic year 1995-96. The progress report also mentions her age.

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram, and it has since accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and several comments. The share has also prompted people to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Shheethal Robin Uthappa reacted to Sakshi’s post with laughing and heart emoticons. “Wasn’t ma’am Jagbala your fave?” enquired an individual. To this, Sakshi Singh replied, “Mrs Ahluwalia Mrs Jugbala Mrs Kalra Mrs rautela … all of them faves.” She also posted a heart emoticon. A fan requested Sakshi to share MS Dhoni’s report card as well. He wrote, “Sister-in-law, please leak Thala’s too.” “Some great memories from Riverdale,” commented a third. “My God! Brings back memories,” shared a fourth.

