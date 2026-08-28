‘Salary comes 24 times a year’: Indian man in Australia explains why he prefers fortnightly pay over monthly salary

An Indian man living in Australia has sparked a conversation online after sharing why he believes getting paid every two weeks is far better than receiving a salary once a month.

An Indian man in Australia said fortnightly pay helped him manage savings, expenses and investments better. (Instagram/saarthakdhingra )

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Taking to Instagram, Sarthak Dhingra shared a video reflecting on Australia’s fortnightly pay cycle and how, in his experience, it has helped him manage his finances more effectively.

‘I can never go back’

“Random thought on a random day of the week. You know what happened today? Today my salary got credited. And I realised—I am in Australia, and my salary gets credited every 15 days. So I realised this thing: I can never go back to where you get a salary once a month. And I'll tell you the reason,” Dhingra said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to address the assumption that receiving a salary more frequently may encourage people to spend more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to address the assumption that receiving a salary more frequently may encourage people to spend more. {{/usCountry}}

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“Because I think a lot of people think that if your salary gets credited every 15 days—meaning you get paid—you tend to spend more. But I feel like I am able to manage my money properly. Like, I can save my money, I can invest somewhere, I can manage my expenses,” he said.

Dhingra acknowledged that the payment cycle may not be the same across every industry in Australia, but said fortnightly salaries are common in his experience.

“And yeah, maybe this doesn't happen across every sector, but mostly in Australia, it is like this—your salary gets credited bi-weekly. So I guess this is a very good thing,” he added.

‘It comes 24 times’

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Explaining why he prefers the system, Dhingra compared the number of salary payments received over a year under monthly and fortnightly arrangements.

“And I mean, look for yourself: in a month—in a year, you get your salary 12 times. Instead of that, it gets doubled—it comes 24 times. And you can manage all your expenses and everything. So, I don't know, this is my thought, and... you know, if I'm thinking it, I must be right!” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption: “Getting paid fortnightly is always better than monthly.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing with Dhingra’s preference for more frequent salary payments. One user wrote, “Getting paid every two weeks sounds so much better.” Another commented, “This is so true.” A third person said, “I agree with you,” while another added, “This actually makes a lot of sense.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)