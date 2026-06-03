‘Salary is a hard drug to quit’: Man shares what 60 days without a paycheck taught him

Financial stability often becomes so closely tied to identity that it is only when it is disrupted that its impact is fully felt. In a recent Instagram post, a man shared what 60 days without a salary taught him, offering a candid account of how deeply work and income influence everyday life. His reflections go beyond finances, highlighting how routine spending habits, personal confidence, and a sense of emotional security are closely linked to a steady monthly paycheck.

A steady salary quietly shapes daily life without you noticing. (Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared by the Instagram page @attentionslop. In the caption, the user shared that they resigned at the end of March after working with the same company for almost two years. What stands out, they said, is how long they delayed the decision. “I had been postponing that decision for months,” they wrote, adding that they kept convincing themselves things would improve with “the next appraisal cycle” or “the next quarter,” but nothing really changed.

(Also Read: Founder rejects techie's 2x hike demand: ‘All those giving gyaan here…’)

Looking back, they described how the stability of a salary slowly starts to shape everyday life in ways that are hard to notice in the moment. “Salary is a hard drug to quit,” the user wrote, explaining how it begins to influence everything from rent and spending habits to weekend plans, confidence, and even a sense of security. They added that it can create a cycle where people feel guilty about asking their parents for money again, start checking their bank balance more often, and hesitate before making even small purchases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post also reflects on how the regularity of a paycheck can make it difficult to pause and question satisfaction. “Because the paycheck arrives every month, you rarely stop to ask whether you’re actually happy,” they wrote, suggesting that the routine itself can blur the bigger picture. According to them, it is only after stepping out of that loop that the pattern becomes clear: “it’s only after stepping outside the loop that you can see the loop clearly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also reflects on how the regularity of a paycheck can make it difficult to pause and question satisfaction. “Because the paycheck arrives every month, you rarely stop to ask whether you’re actually happy,” they wrote, suggesting that the routine itself can blur the bigger picture. According to them, it is only after stepping out of that loop that the pattern becomes clear: “it’s only after stepping outside the loop that you can see the loop clearly.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Check out his post below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media users open up about quitting jobs

Users responding to the post shared similar experiences from their own careers.

“Same story bro, tomorrow is my last day of notice period,” one user wrote.

“I am standing at the verge where my hope for a better tomorrow keeps dragging me to a place I do not want to be every day. I have weighed all the pros and cons, I just want to quit,” another commented.

A user who had resigned after five years said, “I too resigned from my job after 5 yrs and your story kinda matches mine and yep I got my approval yesterday.”

Another shared, “I too resigned my job without another offer in hand.”

One comment read, “I will quit my profession and start my own business on June 30.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ₹900 crore empire. His advice? Listen to complaints">Smoke House Deli founder built a ₹900 crore empire. His advice? Listen to complaints)

A user also added a word of caution, writing, “Make reasonable corpus so when leaving job you can cover basic needs with monthly interest.”

Another simply noted, “I’m in between a decision, thanks for this post.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)