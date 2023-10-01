Salman Khan lookalike dances in crowded Mumbai local, railway responds

Dancing in local trains may seem like a fun idea, but it is risky to do so. Hence, authorities repeatedly urge passengers not to dance while travelling in trains. Still, videos on social media show people grooving to songs while travelling inside moving trains, even crowded ones. Adding to that list is this video of a man that shows him dancing inside a Mumbai local. Purportedly a lookalike of Salman Khan, the man's dance clip has received comments from many, including a response from Central Railway. Purportedly a lookalike of Salman Khan was seen dancing inside a Mumbai local. (X/@mumbaimatterz)

The video is posted on X (formerly Twitter) handle @mumbaimatterz. “Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a surprise. Now a #SalmanKhan lookalike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train. (Even kept his shoe-laden feet on the seat),” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the man dressed in a purple t-shirt and black pants with a bandana tied across his forehead. He starts dancing and climbs onto a seat. He then jumps down from there and continues his performance. While some passengers remain unimpressed by the performance, a few are heard cheering for him.

How did the railway react to this dance video?

Central Railway took notice of the video and shared a message requesting commuters not to perform such activities inside the trains. “Passengers are requested not to perform such activities in trains. It causes disturbance to co-passengers and such activities/stunts not permitted in train travel,” the department wrote. They tagged X handles of Central Railway RPF, RPF Mumbai Division and requested them to look into the matter.

Take a look at this dance video in Mumbai local:

The video was posted on September 29. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.1 lakh views. The share has also received close to 900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some expressed their displeasure, others posted that the video impressed them.

How did X users react to this dance video?

“Kaha se aate Hain ye log? [Where do such people come from],” wrote an X user, referencing a popular Internet phrase. “I think such guys bring cheers in the chaotic local train travel. If you don’t enjoy it, ignore it,” argued another. A few reacted using heart emoticons, while some dropped facepalm emojis.

