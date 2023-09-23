Woman performs belly dance inside moving train in Mumbai, railway responds

A video of a woman’s belly dance was shared on social media. Since then, it has sparked a chatter among netizens, and prompted them to share mixed reactions. Why? The clip shows her dancing while standing near the gates of a moving train in Mumbai. Railway authorities also responded to the video and urged people to “avoid such activities and stunts in train travel.” Snapshot of the woman dancing inside Mumbai local train. (X/@mumbaimatterz)

The video was shared on the X page called @mumbaimatterz. The video features a woman showing her belly dance moves while travelling on a local train. The caption of the post reads, "Entertainment. Now belly dancing inside Mumbai local train. It seems #MumbaiLocal trains are the most happening place to showcase talent. Locations seem to be @Central_Railway between Sandhurst Road and Masjid stations.”

Mumbai Central Railway division responded from their official X handle and requested passengers to refrain from doing such activities inside trains. The tweet reads, "We appeal to all passengers to avoid such activities and stunts in train travel. Kindly refrain from such activities when travelling. These are not as per the norms of travel. Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities."

Shared on September 19, the video has accumulated over 2.1 lakh views. The video has received a mixed response from the netizens. While some applauded her talent, others expressed their displeasure.

An individual posted, "Wow. Wonderful dance." "Super," wrote a second. "Nice performance in a moving train," added a third. "Awesome talent," commented a fourth

Some people were not happy to see her dance inside a local train. Just like this individual who wrote, “This is not the ideal place to dance, I am not against dancing, but one should behave sensibly while travelling.” Another added, “This must not be allowed in public places.” A third shared, “Is it even allowed.”