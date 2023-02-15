Salt Bae pledges to feed 5,000 people daily after earthquake in Turkey

Several countries and organisations have sent rescue workers, emergency supplies, and other types of support in the wake of the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Now, celebrity chef Nusr-et Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, has volunteered to help his countrymen who are suffering from the disaster.

The well-known restaurateur promised to feed at least 5,000 earthquake survivors daily and prepared a mobile kitchen to travel to the earthquake-hit areas. In the video, one can see trucks from his restaurant handing out bowls of hot food.

In the post's caption, Salt Bae wrote, "We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked by 4.7 million times and has also received many likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "This moment every help is very important." A second person added, "My prayers are with everyone in this disaster. May God give you strength." "Wow, may God bless you, may God give you more," added a third. Many others have reacted to the post using heart emojis.

