Salt Bae shares old video with Messi amid controversy, netizens not happy

Argentina overcame France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and Lionel Messi finally received the trophy. While the world celebrated the team's win, a moment that was caught on camera between celebrity chef Salt Bae and Messi had left many annoyed.

Salt Bae was on the field when Argentina held the trophy in their hands. He took a selfie with Messi as well, but cameras caught the awkward exchange as the player appeared noticeably agitated. Messi, however, can be seen ignoring the chef and walking ahead. But after much pleading, Messi agreed to snap a selfie with him, and he appeared unhappy. Not only this, but the celebrity Chef also took the trophy from the hands of other footballers and posed with it.

(Also Read: FIFA reviews celebrity chef Salt Bae's ‘undue access’ to hold World Cup trophy)

After fans noticed this exchange, many were angered with salt Bae and said that he ruined the team's moments. So, after the backlash increased, the celebrity chef shared an old video of Messi at his restaurant.

In the video, Messi and Salt Bae are seen meeting in his restaurant. Messi can be seen shaking hands with Salt Bae and hugging him. The video also features Paul Pogba, a French football player. The two players appeared to have come to the restaurant for dinner. It should be noted that the famous chef did not specify when the film was shot, his fans were quick to observe that it was from 2018.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than 11 lakh times and has had several comments.

One person in the comments said, "Dislike button here." Another person wrote, "Thank you for disgracing us to the world monument of arrogance." A third person added, "Someone ask him, does he know the Hard-work and importance of that world-cup trophy, how dare he stepped in and kissed."