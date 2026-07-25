Samay Raina, Vir Das react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'More power to the students'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced his resignation after days of protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with demonstrators calling for him to step down. The announcement has generated widespread discussion on social media, where many users hailed it as a significant moment for student-led protests.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation draws reactions. (Instagram)

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Pradhan took to X to officially announce his resignation. His post quickly gained traction, with screenshots of the announcement circulating widely across social media platforms and prompting a flood of responses from public figures.

Take a look at Dharmendra Pradhan's X post below:

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Samay Raina, Vir Das react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

{{^usCountry}} Samay Raina shared a screenshot of Pradhan's resignation announcement on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "He resigned, more power to the students." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay Raina shared a screenshot of Pradhan's resignation announcement on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "He resigned, more power to the students." {{/usCountry}}

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Vir Das also reacted to the development on Instagram. Keeping his response brief, the comedian shared the news and wrote, "FRAAAANDSS!!"

Take a look:

Samay Raina posted on Instagram after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Vir Das reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, Rohan Joshi and other comedians react

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Several other comedians also took to social media to react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, with many praising the students and Gen Z for their protests.

Anubhav Singh Bassi shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Cheers bhaisaab.”

Anubhav Singh Bassi reacts with a brief Instagram post.

Rohan Joshi posted a lengthy note, applauding the students for standing their ground. He wrote, "And this is why. Always fight. Always stand. Always plant both feet in the ground and demand your rights. Even if the whole goddamn machinery and might of the ruler and every force tries to align against you, protesting for better, demanding it in one, collective, shoulder to shoulder loud voice, is your right. It might not always work. And there will be days it won't. But on the day it does work, what a glorious victory it will be that you have won. Stand proud, kids. You have carried the hell out of this day."

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Take a look at Rohan Joshi's Instagram post:

Kaneez Surka also reacted in an Instagram video, congratulating Gen Z and students for making their voices heard. She said, “Gen Z, look what you guys made happen. He resigned because your voices are so powerful. You guys showed up for each other and for yourselves, and you fought for justice. Look, you did it. You guys are so inspirational. I'm so excited for the future of this country. Congratulations, Gen Z.”

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Kaneez Surka congratulated Gen Z.

Shreeja Chaturvedi joined the conversation with an Instagram video congratulating students and young protesters. She said, “Big, big congrats to Gen Z and all students, every youngster, every person who stood out there and protested. It's crazy what you all have done. Gen Z is onto something big. You don't know aapne kitna kuch kiya hai for our generation also, who's been labelled anti national for so long. It feels like you've reclaimed patriotism for us. For people who've stopped identifying with this country, it feels so patriotic right now jo ho raha hai. And it's all because of you, Gen Z. It's crazy. This generation is insane. I want to be this generation. So cool. It's a big, big day.”

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Comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi shared a video on Instagram.