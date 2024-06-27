Same-sex couple Anju Sharma and Kavita Tappu ‘marry’ in Gurgaon: ‘We are happy with our decision’

Anju Sharma and Kavita Tappu, a same-sex couple, recently ‘married’ in Gurgaon after living together for four years. The couple’s wedding was like any other ceremony, including pheras, varmala, and more. While announcing their marriage in April this year, the couple shared pictures and videos on Instagram with the caption “Finally”, complete with a heart emoticon. Gurgaon: Same-sex couple Anju Sharma (left) and Kavita Tappu (right) on their wedding day. (Instagram/@kavitatappu)

Two months after their wedding, the couple sat down for an interview with news agency ANI. They not only shared their love story but also revealed that they are planning to adopt a child.

“I was aware that our videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag my family into it. My partner is extremely caring. I am proud of my decision and very happy with her. It has been two months since our marriage, but we want to adopt an orphan child in the future. We are lucky that our families were so understanding,” Tappu told ANI.

Tappu, a makeup artist, said that she doesn’t work anymore as her partner has assured her that she will earn for both of them.

Sharma, who is a TV serial actor, revealed how they met. “I once invited her as my make-up artist for my shoot in Gurugram. She stayed with me for nearly 22 days. She was so well-behaved that even my mother liked her. She is extremely caring,” Sharma told ANI.

She added, “We have been living together for 4 years. She stood with me through thick and thin. Our marriage is not legal. It is legal and acceptable abroad but not in India. I talked to my lawyers before the wedding about how to register it, to which they advised it could not be registered and would not be accepted as per law. We could get a live-in relationship certificate.”

“We are happy with our decision...,” she further said.

Watch the videos here:

Supreme Court on same-sex marriage

In a landmark verdict in October 2023, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said it cannot legalise same-sex marriages and put the onus on Parliament whether or not it wants to change the Special Marriage Act.

“This court can't make law. It can only interpret it and give effect to it,” CJI Chandrachud said.

(With inputs from ANI)