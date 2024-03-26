Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik? All about same-sex couple who split before wedding

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, a same-sex couple based in the United States, recently announced that they are calling off their relationship shortly before they were to be married. The took to their respective Instagram accounts, where they initially gained internet fame five years ago through a viral photoshoot, to make the announcement. File photo shows Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella. (Twitter/@Sarowarrrr)

Malik revealed that she had cheated on Chakra a few weeks before their wedding.

"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so,” Malik said in her statement.

So who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik?

While Anjali Chakra is of Indian-origin, Sufi Malik is of Pakistani-descent.

A wedding planner, Chakra co-runs a US-based events company called Behl Events, where she started out as an assistant and was soon promoted to Lead Event Consultant.

Malik is a fashion and lifestyle photographer.

They got engaged in 2022, with a proposal at New York’s Empire State Building. Malik went down on her knees, offering a ring to Chakra.

In a blogpost, Chakra said that she has been battling depression for 11 years.

Both of them are based in New York, though Chakra shuttles between New York and San Francisco.

The couple shared a YouTube channel on which they posted vlogs on their travels, opened up about their relationship, shared the proposal video, etc.

