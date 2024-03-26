 Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik? All about same-sex couple who split before wedding | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik? All about same-sex couple who split before wedding

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 26, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik announced their separation on Instagram, taking their followers by shock.

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, a same-sex couple based in the United States, recently announced that they are calling off their relationship shortly before they were to be married. The took to their respective Instagram accounts, where they initially gained internet fame five years ago through a viral photoshoot, to make the announcement.

File photo shows Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella. (Twitter/@Sarowarrrr)
File photo shows Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella. (Twitter/@Sarowarrrr)

Malik revealed that she had cheated on Chakra a few weeks before their wedding.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so,” Malik said in her statement.

So who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik?

While Anjali Chakra is of Indian-origin, Sufi Malik is of Pakistani-descent.

A wedding planner, Chakra co-runs a US-based events company called Behl Events, where she started out as an assistant and was soon promoted to Lead Event Consultant.

Malik is a fashion and lifestyle photographer.

They got engaged in 2022, with a proposal at New York’s Empire State Building. Malik went down on her knees, offering a ring to Chakra.

In a blogpost, Chakra said that she has been battling depression for 11 years.

Both of them are based in New York, though Chakra shuttles between New York and San Francisco.

The couple shared a YouTube channel on which they posted vlogs on their travels, opened up about their relationship, shared the proposal video, etc.

Also Read: Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, India-Pakistan same sex couple, announce split: ‘I cheated on her’

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik? All about same-sex couple who split before wedding
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On