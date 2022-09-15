Sameera Reddy lip syncs to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama dialogue, Gauhar Khan reacts

If you are familiar with how Sameera Reddy makes use of her Instagram page, then you will know of the various kinds of interesting and funny videos that she shares on it. With over 1.6 million dedicated followers on her verified, official page, she makes sure to post content on motherhood and her relationship with her mother-in-law and artist Manjri Varde. The duo have a combined series where they go by the title is Messy Mama and Sassy Saasu respectively. Recently, she has taken to her Instagram page to post a video where she can be seen lip syncing dialogue that has been going viral all over social media platforms.

It is one from the television serial named Anupama that has kept viewers hooked to it for a while now. Its protagonist, actor Rupali Ganguly had uttered this dialogue that has now gone all kinds of viral for relatable and funny reasons at the same time. The caption of the video shared by Sameera Reddy reads, “Give your Saasu attitude. What happens next?”

Watch it here:

Posted on September 6, this video has received over 96,000 likes on it as of now. It has also received various hilarious and appreciative comments on it. And the numbers only keep going up.

Gauahar Khan has taken to the comment section in order to react to this video. She writes, “Hahahahhahaa so cute.” “This is the best reel on this track.”compliments another individual. “I love your kids expressions on your lap,”pointed out a third.