Sameera Reddy shares hilarious reel on different types of moms, netizens relate

Sameera Reddy is undoubtedly one of those actresses who like to keep things real on social media. She often shares her body positivity posts, pictures with her family, and fun reels that keep many entertained. Recently, the actress shared a reel where she portrayed different kinds of moms in their routine life.

At the beginning of the video, you can see Sameera Reddy dressed as a 'tired mom.' Then further, she shows what a gym mom, fashion mom, influencer mom, and more look like. The post's caption read, "Which mom are you? I'm definitely the first #messymama #momlife."

Take a look at her reel below:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been liked 42,000 times and has several comments also. Many people thought that the video was hilarious.

One person in the comments said, "The forgetful mom who forgot to send tiffin one day. Forgot to send books one day (literally sent him with an empty bag)" A second person added, "The mom who never shows up for the school drop off and pickups. 100% dad's duty." "All moms are tired moms, but at this moment, I'm a mom who has learned I don't think any amount of expensive training that I did on negotiations is helping to negotiate with toddlers, so I'm questioning my own choices, mom," said a third.