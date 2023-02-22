Sandhiya Ranganathan shares wholesome note for mom after a game at home field

When India's women's national football team striker Sandhiya Ranganathan walked the field in front of her home crowd for a match against Nepal, she was overcome with joy. She expressed her pride on Twitter as her mother watched her compete in the match at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero," wrote Ranganathan. She also shared a picture with her mother.

Take a look at the tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on February 20. Since being posted, it has been liked over 18,000 times and has received a few comments.

Take a look at a few comments here:

An individual in the comments section posted, "Sooooooo happy to see you with your mom, dear Sandhiya. Wish you all the best and just remember one thing, you only get to see a small section of your fans and followers in person. There are lakhs and lakhs like us who are with you always. Go ahead, little champion." "You're blessed to have her and vice versa. All the best in your journey. You've made all proud already; now go on and on," added another. A third wrote, "Much love to you, Sandhya, and regards to your mother. Keep going!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}