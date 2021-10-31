Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sania Mirza posts birthday message for son, Anushka Sharma shares sweet reply
trending

Sania Mirza posts birthday message for son, Anushka Sharma shares sweet reply

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share the sweet birthday post. Her share is complete with a few images of the celebration.
The image shows Sania Mirza with her family husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:33 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

To celebrate her son's birthday, tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a very sweet message. Along with her post, she also shared a few images of the celebration of the special day with her family. The post has now received comments from many, including one from actor Anushka Sharma.

“Happy birthday to my whole world. This day 3 years ago I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you … I love you so much. Thank you for choosing us as your parents my kindest baby,” she wrote. The images she shared show her posing with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Take a look at the sweet post that may leave you smiling:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a little over ten hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Anushka Sharma wrote “Happy birthday” along with a heart emoji. Actor Neha Dhupia also reacted in the same way. There were others too who wished the little one.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sania Mirza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed

Robot imitates Mick Jagger's iconic dance moves from 1981 music video. Watch

‘Bike Man’: Man fixes bicycles for kids in neighbourgood, video wins hearts

These two sentences horror stories on Reddit may leave you spooked
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP