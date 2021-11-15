Sania Mirza posts sweet message for mom with whom she shares her birthday

Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to share a very sweet message for her mother Nasima Mirza to wish her on her birthday. What is interesting is that today, November 15, is not only the birthday of the tennis star’s mother but of Sania Mirza herself too.

“Happy birthday mumma. Forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you. Your baby forever, love you,” she wrote and tagged her mother. Her post is complete with three images that show the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at the beautiful post that may leave you smiling.

The post was shared two hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 76,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. Also, some wished “Happy Birthday” to both the mother and the daughter.

“A splendid day,” posted an Instagram user. “Happy birthday both of you,” wrote another. Many expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on Sania Mirza’s post?

