Sania Mirza shares a glimpse of a day in her life. Watch

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza is known for her skills during the game. But, if you look through her Instagram, you will discover more fun and witty side of her. Mirza often posts humorous reels and stories and engages with her fans in various ways. In a recent post, the tennis player has shown a day in her daily life. She has made a compilation of several short videos and summarised her day.

The short clip that was shared on her Instagram shows her waking up early and catching a flight. Then, when she reaches her hotel, she quickly gets ready for an event with her team. At the event, Mirza can be seen interacting with her fans and followers. At the end of the video, Sania Mirza is catching a flight back home.

Take a look at a day in Sania Mirza's life here:

This reel was uploaded just a few hours back, and since then, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The clip also has 31,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "When I grow up, I want to be YOU." Another person added, "Proud of you as a woman and as an Indian." Someone else also added, "An inspiration. A legend. A Trail Blazer." A fourth person wrote, "You are looking so beautiful and stunning." Some other Instagram users have reacted using emojis.