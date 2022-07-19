Sania Mirza shows what it’s like when your sister is your BFF. Watch

Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram Reels is creating a wave and is also presenting some serious sister goals. The interesting video captures the ace tennis player with her sister Anam Mirza. The duo is seen taking part in a trend. The video has left many smiling. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

“POV: when your sister is your BFF!” Mirza wrote while sharing the video. She also added two hashtags in her caption. They are #ReelsInstagram and #sistersreels. The short yet interesting video shows the duo taking part in an Insta trend while wearing stylish attire.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That's the bestttttt thing to happen to a girl ever!” wrote actor Rakshanda Khan. “Gorgeous,” posted another. “Cutest reel ever,” expressed a third. “This is so cuteee,” commented a fourth. There were many who used heart emoticons to show their reactions to the video.

While Sania Mirza dominates the world of tennis, Aman Mirza is an entrepreneur. Sania got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. They have a son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The ace tennis player’s little sister Anam Mirza married Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in 2019.

