'Santa' and his dog seen paragliding, netizens can't stop gushing. Watch

Christmas is around the corner, and people surely cannot contain their excitement. Many have started shopping for presents for their families and friends. Others are buying decorations and whatnot. As the Christmas spirit is reaching its peak in people, several videos of people marking this day are going viral on social media. Adding to this list of videos, a man dressed as Santa was seen paragliding with his dog.

In the short video shared by Instagram page @ouka.sam you can see a man dressed in a Santa's costume. As he is paragliding, he also has his dog with him. He can be seen smiling and waving to the camera.

The post's caption read, "Oh oh oh!!! Guess what?! I flew with Santa Claus today!!! He is getting ready for Christmas! We flew above hundreds of kids yelling, "Santa!!! Santa!!!" That was pretty cool!"

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just five days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than nine lakh times and has had several reactions as well.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "I want to try this. A second person added, "This is so cool." A third person wrote, "How did you do this, sooo cool."

