Sara Tendulkar's sun kissed pics win over netizens. Kanika Kapoor drops comment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar posted stunning sun kissed photos on her Instagram to which singer Kanika Kapoor also dropped a comment.
A screengrab of the photo posted by Sara Tendulkar on her Instagram. (saratendulkar/Instagram)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Sara Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, is popular on Instagram and her posts get a lot of love from netizens. Her most recent post is just another example of this. Earlier today, Sara shared pictures of herself and netizens have showered their love on the post.

Standing in a garden, Sara Tendulkar can be seen laughing heartily with the backdrop of a tree in the first photo. She also has a white flower tucked in her hair. In the second photo, she can be seen standing, dressed in a loose white shirt over a magenta crop top and blue denims. The post was shared 17 hours ago and it has since received over 3.49 lakh likes.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

Along with the thousands of likes, the post has also received a ton of comments. Singer Kanika Kapoor was among those who posted comments on the pictures. “Gorgeous,” she wrote along with fire and heart emojis.

“Spring fresh,” posted an Instagram user along with flower emoticons. “Loving the purple,” said another. “You’re so pretty and cute ma’am,” posted a third.

Sara Tendulkar often shares posts on her Instagram page where she has over 1.7 million followers.

See some of her Instagram posts below:

Simple titled “Golden,” here’s a post she shared a few weeks ago.

Sara had also shared these heartwarming photos of herself and a dog.

She also shared these throwback photos of her childhood along with her parents on her mother’s birthday.

What do you think about these photos of Sara Tendulkar?

 

