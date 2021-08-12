Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts

Sabyasachi recently collaborated with Swedish apparel retailer H&M. The designer took to his official Instagram page to give a sneak peak about his upcoming collection. And, netizens are not happy. In fact, the picture of a saree that was shared along with the post has now prompted people to post various kinds of reactions.

Take a look at the official post announcing the collaboration:

Priced at ₹9,999, many couldn’t help but say that the saree looks like a piece that is not worth the price. Some also commented that the piece of traditional clothing doesn’t even look stylish. Just like this individual who shared:

While replying to the tweet, people shared various comments. “My grannies wore this stuff all their lives and it was never expensive and the fabric was so good that we made quilts out of them later and we still have those,” shared a Twitter user. “That's a cotton printed saree and almost every Bengali woman used to have at least half a dozen. They turn wonderfully soft with every wash, and later used to be stitched in kanthas or used as kitchen wipes,” expressed another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts?

