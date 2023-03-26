‘Say no to piracy’: Army veteran shares heartfelt tweet post book gets pirated

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retired) spent almost a year writing Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye, a book based on 40 years of his service in the Army. The book was published by Penguin Random House India and gained the tag of ‘National Bestseller’. Encashing this opportunity, people started ‘unethically & unlawfully’ printing copies of the book and circulating its PDF versions, affecting the ‘lives of 10,000 people’. This pained the Army veteran to the core who took to Twitter to share a heartfelt video asking people to say ‘no to piracy’.

The image, taken from the video, shows Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) holding up a placard. (Twitter/@Tiny_Dhillon)

“I wrote a book spending 8760 hours, 236 people worked on printing more than 1,10,00,000 pages (numbers increased since recording). It’s being unethically & unlawfully pirated affecting the lives of 10,000 people, including salespersons across stores. I feel hurt. Say NO to piracy. Jai Hind,” wrote Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) while sharing a video. He replied to his own tweet and added, “I have always taken all challenges head on, including Pulwama. Will never give in to these unscrupulous, unethical, unlawful thieves stealing other people's property. Jai Hind.”

The video captures Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) holding up several placards. Throughout the video, he switches from one placard to the other and requests people to ‘put an end to piracy!’

Penguin India re-shared his tweet and wrote, “Penguin India stands by Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon and the team, all of who have worked so hard on his brilliant book and do not deserve this injustice.”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 25, the tweet shared by the Army veteran has gathered more than 3.9 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

Army veteran Ved Malik dropped a comment and wrote, “You have many like me in company. Piracy of books is yet another crime and curse. Unfortunately, it is not taken seriously by law enforcers yet.” To this, the KJS Dhillon replied and thanked him for his support. He wrote, “Thank you sir for your support. Cannot imagine how these unethical & unscrupulous pirates face their children and grandchildren.. what values they teach to the youngsters. Regards sir. Jai Hind.”

“With my prized edition with me, I can say with full conviction that those who bought it from online/offline stores will enjoy reading it to the core. But those who are busy in piracy should definitely feel the heat of the law of the land,” posted a Twitter user with an image of the book. Another added, “Have got deleted the PDF version from at least 7 to 10 WhatsApp groups, at least this we can do. Make people aware that efforts of 100s get vanished by this piracy. Wishing you good luck Sir. Jai Hind.” “More power to you Gen @Tiny_Dhillon Sir. As a book lover, I say NO to piracy!” joined a third. A fourth wrote, “This is the most heartbreaking part. That’s why my publisher insisted that I don’t rush for a Kindle edition, which according to him makes piracy easier. But later we had Kindle edition too and the rest is history.”

