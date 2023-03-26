Woman ‘blows out’ camera flashes instead of candles on b’day. Watch viral video to know why

Imagine that it’s the birthday of your loved one and you bring the cake. However, you forgot to buy candles. What will be your next step? Maybe you’ll place a quick order or run to a nearby shop to get them. Something similar happened with these boys who forgot to buy candles with the cake. However, what they did next is entirely out of the box. No, they didn’t buy or borrow candles; instead, they made the woman ‘blow out’ digital candles. Yes, you read that right! The image, taken from the viral video, shows the woman ‘blowing out’ camera flashes.(Instagram/@roam_packer)

An Instagram user who goes by Arindam shared the video on the meta-owned platform. A text overlay on the viral video reads, “POV: You don’t have a candle.” The video shows a woman ‘blowing out’ flashes of smartphones one by one before cutting her birthday cake.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 13, the video has gathered over 12 million views and over two million likes. People even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. While many termed the camera flash a ‘digital candle,’ others found the gesture ‘thoughtful’.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Digital candle,” posted an individual. Another added, “It’s all about the effort that counts.” “Modern problems require modern solutions…,” expressed a third. “They are living in 2040,” joked a fourth. A fifth commented, “Soo cute and thoughtful.” “That’s actually brilliant,” praised a sixth.

