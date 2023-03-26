Home / Trending / Class 9 English question paper has a question on Virat Kohli. See viral pic

Class 9 English question paper has a question on Virat Kohli. See viral pic

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 26, 2023 04:30 PM IST

The viral English exam paper asks students to write a ‘descriptive paragraph’ on a question based on cricketer Virat Kohli.

A picture of a class 9 English question paper is going viral on social media. Reason? It has a question related to former India skipper Virat Kohli that students need to answer in 100-120 words. While some fans expressed that they could have easily written a ‘chapter’ on King Kohli, others said they could have scored the perfect marks effortlessly. A few were even concerned about the students who don’t watch cricket.

Question asked on Virat Kohli in class 9 English exam.
Question asked on Virat Kohli in class 9 English exam. (Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

“A question for the English exam of 9th standard. Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup,” read the caption of the image shared on Twitter. The viral question paper features a picture of Virat Kohli, and students were asked to write a ‘descriptive paragraph’ on it. The picture featured in the question paper was taken after Virat Kohli smashed a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 5.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 9,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the viral question paper.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“I can write a complete chapter... 100-120 is very less,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “When your success inspires an entire generation.” “Could have gotten 5/5 easily,” expressed a third. “What if someone doesn’t watch cricket?? That’s a bad question tbh,” shared a fourth. A fifth wrote, “Me trying not to break down while remembering that knock.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

