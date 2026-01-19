SBI employee steps out to help disabled man complete bank formalities, wins praise online. Watch

A video highlighting an act of empathy by a State Bank of India (SBI) employee has struck a chord with millions on social media, drawing praise for putting humanity before procedure. The clip, shared on Instagram by content creator Dinesh Sonawane, has crossed over 3 million views. The video has garnered more than 3 million views. (Instagram/@so_nawane_dinesh)

The video shows a man who cannot walk, seated on a bicycle. According to the caption, the man was unable to enter a bank branch for the past 5 years due to mobility issues. Instead of turning him away, an SBI employee stepped outside the bank to complete all formalities, from paperwork to deposits, ensuring he could access banking services with dignity.

Sonawane’s caption further narrated the story in Hindi, describing how the man begs only to send money home each month and how the bank employee came out of the branch to help him. “Aaj ye dekh kar ek baat samajh aayi — Bhagwan agar kisi se kuch chheen leta hai, toh ye bhi ensure karta hai ki uske aage insaaniyat ka haath zaroor ho,” the post read.

“Life already hard hai. Let’s make social media a little kinder,” it added.