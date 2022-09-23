School asks what a preschooler should work on, mom’s savage reply goes viral

Replies shared by a mom on her preschooler kid’s form have gone viral. Shared on Twitter, the post showing her savage responses to different questions has left people chuckling. There is a possibility that the share will have the same effect on you too.

Twitter user Emily Gould shared the post along with a short and funny caption. “Just being honest,” she wrote. She also shared a picture that shows different questions and answers written on it. One of the questions reads, “Academically, one thing I would like my child to work on this year is?” To which, she wrote, “Lol. Who cares he is 4.” Her other replies are equally, if not more, savage too.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 2,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Omg what on earth could a 4 year old possibly 'work on',” Another individual commented, “Epic.”

“Very honestly told, for a 4 years old there should not be any burden of assignments academically or any kind of work....you are a very good mom…,” posted a third. “These are literally the best answers to one of these forms I have EVER seen. Raised 4 girls and 1 boy and honestly I wish I would have come up with these, except the home birth, lol. No offence just not my thing and I've been an LD nurse for 25 years. But good for you!!!!” shared a fourth.

