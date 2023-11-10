Scientist captures video of NASA rocket launched into Alaskan Aurora

Scientist Vincent Ledvina took to Instagram to share a video of an aurora that is different from most of the clips of the natural phenomenon shared on social media. How? This video shows a rocket launched by NASA into the Alaskan Aurora. He also added how he has been waiting for a long time to capture such a scene.

The image shows a NASA rocket launched into aurora. (Instagram/@vincentledvina)

“Successful launch of the NASA DISSIPATION sounding rocket experiment from Poker Flat Research Range tonight. Here was my view from Cleary Summit northeast of Fairbanks. This was my first rocket launch, and it’s safe to say, I’m hooked! I’ll never forget tonight,” Ledvina wrote.

We won’t spoil the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look at the clip to experience the incredible moment virtually:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 lakh views. The share has also collected about 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this aurora video?

“Nasa's space rocket launch, Interstellar music, Vincent Ledvina's footage capturing aurora as well as the rocket, just take all of my money at this point,” expressed an Instagram user. “Absolute chill bumps! Perfect song too,” commented another. “Wow such cool footage, I absolutely love how it turned night into day for a second. But aside from that, I hope you have an amazing day,” joined a third.

“This post will go down in history. What an incredible moment to witness live!” posted a fourth. “Wow, incredible. Cleary summit, a great place for Aurora!” shared a fifth. “This is insane!! Amazing, thank you for sharing,” wrote a sixth.

About NASA’s Sounding Rockets Program:

The sounding rocket is launched on November 8 into aurora to “successfully capture data to understand how auroras heat the atmosphere and cause high-altitude winds”, reports a blog shared by NASA.

“NASA’s Sounding Rockets Program, funded by NASA’s Heliophysics Division, is managed at the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, under NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland,” the space agency added.

