Scientists discover ‘ghostly’ ant species resembling Harry Potter villain Voldemort. Guess its name

A newly discovered ant species took scientists by surprise because of its resemblance to the fictional villain of the Harry Potter series, Lord Voldemort. A “fearsome predator”, this species loves living in the shadows. Can you guess the name of this elusive species discovered in the Pilbara region of northwestern Australia? It is Leptanilla voldemort. Scientists say this newly discovered ant species “live exclusively underground and are fearsome predators”. (X/@MarkKLWong, screengrab)

Dr Mark Wong of the University of Western Australia and Jane McRae of Bennelongia Environmental Consultants are the scientists who published a paper about this new species in the open access journal ZooKeys.

Dr Wong also took to X to share a series of images of the ant species. “Introducing Leptanilla voldemort, a newly discovered ghostly and slender ant species with sharp jaws. Like the Dark Lord, L. voldemort ants thrive in the shadows. They live exclusively underground and are fearsome predators,” he wrote.

Why the name Leptanilla voldemort?

In the published paper, the scientists also described the reason behind the moniker Leptanilla voldemort. “The species epithet pays tribute to the antagonist in the Harry Potter book series, Lord Voldemort, a terrifying wizard who, like the new ant, is slender, pale, and thrives in darkness. The species epithet is a noun, and thus invariant,” reads an excerpt from the paper.

Take a look at the pictures of the ant species here:

What did X users say about Leptanilla voldemort?

