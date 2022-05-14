Scientists grow plants in soil from the Moon for the first time. Nasa posts pics

Nasa often posts such pictures or videos on their Instagram page that leave people surprised. This time too they have posted images of potted plants. Wondering what is so special about that? The soil used to grown the plants is known as regolith and it is from the Moon. Let that sink in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the pictures, the space agency posted an explanatory caption. “To boldly go, we must boldly grow. For the first time ever, researchers have grown the hardy and well-studied plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, in samples of the lunar surface material known as regolith,” they wrote.

“In the early days of space age, Apollo astronauts collected regolith and brought it back to Earth where they could be studied with state-of-the-art equipment and saved for future research not yet imagined. Fifty years later, at the dawn of the @NASAArtemis era, samples collected on the Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions have been used to successfully grow plants in the nutrient poor lunar regolith,” they added.

“Scientists at the @UFlorida @UFIFAS_Solutions made the breakthrough discovery decades in the making. Which started with two questions: Whether plants can grow in regolith, and second, how might that one day help humans have an extended stay on the Moon. With a resounding yes to the first question, the team hopes to go on to answer the second question as well, paving the way for future astronauts to someday grow more nutrient-rich plants on the Moon and thrive in deep space,” they explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post and the wonderful images:

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 2.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Imagine the possibilities,” wrote an Instagram user. “How beautiful is biology! That is part of the essence of science, to find a way to move the world forward,” expressed another. “That sounds good,” commented a third. “So cute,” shared a fourth. “So cool,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON